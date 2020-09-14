NEWPORT could be heading for a local lockdown like that imposed in neighbouring Caerphilly unless people across the city follow the rules, new and existing, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The warning comes with the city now having the fourth highest rate of coronavirus cases in Wales - 43.3 per 100,000 - and the 67 new cases confirmed in the past week is the third highest in Wales.

Those 67 cases, from 1,543 tests during the same period, also means that Newport has the highest rate of positive test results in Wales in the past week, at more than one case for every 20 tests (4.3 per cent).

City council leader Jane Mudd has sounded a warning on the situation in Newport and "a concerning number of cases stemming from people not adhering to the rules when socialising".

Her comments follow those from Public Health Wales yesterday, about a small minority of people in the area failing to follow social distancing rules and some who have since been confirmed as having coronavirus not being "frank and honest" with contact tracers about who they may have met whilst infectious.

“Our priority is to protect our residents and prevent the need for further restrictions across the city - the likes of which we have seen in neighbouring authority areas," said Cllr Mudd.

“Again, I make an urgent plea to every resident of Newport and every visitor to our city to act now to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We all need to limit our contact with people; follow the laws on who we can meet indoors and outdoors; wash our hands regularly; keep our distance from others; and wear a face mask where required.

“We continue to work closely with businesses and organisations to ensure they are operating in a Covid-safe manner and with our police colleagues, we are out in the city supporting and enforcing where necessary.

“But I ask that when you do go out - be it to a shop, restaurant, on a bus or to school, or if you invite people into your home, please take responsibility for your actions.

"Protect yourselves, your friends, family and everyone you come in contact with.”

Cllr Mudd's warning comes on the day when a new rule on wearing face coverings in shops - and public places where social distancing is difficult - comes into force in Wales.

Also from today in Wales, indoor gatherings are limited to no more than six people, and these must belong to the same extended household.