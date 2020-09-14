DO YOU know when these pictures were taken?

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ray Francis would love to find out.

Mr Francis said: "I found these pictures in a skip at Orb Steelworks when I worked there. I think one shows a roundabout at Spytty but I don't know the year. I'd love to know more about them."

If you can help, email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.

Orb Steelworks, which had been a stalwart in the city for 122 years, closed for good in July when the final 11 workers at the site staged a mass walkout in a show of solidarity for the city's steel industry.

Politicians John Griffiths MS, Jayne Bryant MS, Ruth Jones MP and Jess Morden MP joined forces with the ex-employees as they walk and applaud.

The Orb site was mothballed in December 2019 by owners Tata, bringing to a halt a proud tradition of more than a century of steelmaking at the factory.

Ahead of the walkout, Ms Bryant said: “It is a sad day for Newport and the long, proud history of steel in our city. I would like to pay tribute to the dedicated, skilled workforce who have been through some really difficult times over the years but, along with the trade unions, continually made the positive case for the future of the Orb. My thoughts are with the workforce and their families.”

Mr Griffiths said: “For over a hundred years this site has been producing steels and it will be very sad to see it closing tomorrow. That said I am hopeful this is not the end for the site - I and Jessica (Morden) will continue to press the Welsh and UK governments to look at ways in which electric steel making can return to this part of the city.

Ms Morden MP said: "It's a desperately sad day for Newport and the end of an era after over 120 years of high-quality steelmaking at Orb.

"It's also a massive missed opportunity for the country as a whole - this was the only site in the UK capable of producing the electric steels needed for electric vehicles, which the Prime Minister has previously claimed he wanted Britain to be a world leader in.

"Orb should never have been allowed to close, and we urgently need a comprehensive UK industrial strategy if we are to avoid future days like these. It's time for action to save our steel industry."