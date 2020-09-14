MEET Fin - the lively dog who's on the mend after suffering a number of seizures.

Fin is an epileptic Border Collie who is under the care of charity, Four Paws Animal Rescue (South Wales), and has been fostered by the Snelgrove family since May 28.

Fin playing with one of his favourite chew toys

Epilepsy is a common issue in Border Collies, as they are predisposed to the disorder, but until recently Fin's seizures had been few and far between.

As Fin is a foster dog, pursuing permanent adoption, the charity has covered food costs, along with medical and treatment costs.

Fin enjoying the garden

On Sunday, after having several seizures Fin was rushed to an emergency vet where he had to be anaesthetised to stop the seizures and allow medication to work.

When this failed he had to be put on a higher medication dosage, with this intensive care costing more than £1,500 for the charity.

Fin playing in a field

Lora D'Alesio, who works for Valley Veterinary Hospital which works closely with Four Paws Animal Rescue, said: "Fin seems to be doing okay now, and hasn't had a seizure since Tuesday night.

"As with many charities, Four Paws Animal Rescue, is finding fundraising near impossible at the moment due to coronavirus.

"Public events to raise money have been cancelled, which is why donating is so important. Everyone who has helped Fin has been amazing."

Fin showing off how he can 'sit'

More than £700 had been raised to help cover the costs of Fin's care and allow this independent charity - run by unpaid volunteers and priding itself on its non destruction policy - to continue to care for animals.

Foster carer, Jordan Snelgrove, said: "People should help Finn because he has a true joy for life

"It doesn't matter what we're doing, playing, walking, going in the car to get McDonald's or even going to the vets, he's always wagging his tail and happy with everything.

Fin spreading joy after a previous trip to the Vet

"Even after seizure when he's disoriented he still looks around and when he sees people he's happy.

"He brings joy to anyone who meets him and deserves the best chance at life."

Fin on a forest adventure

Fin is now back home with his foster family.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/FPARSW