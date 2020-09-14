Tributes have been paid to devoted family man Glyn Davies, of Croesyceiliog, who died on August 12, aged 82.

Mr Davies' daughter Kim said: "During the pandemic this amazing man ensured that he adhered to the rules around shielding. He not only wanted to protect himself but he wanted to make sure he protected others and the front line services.

"We would speak to Dad every day and on August 12 sadly we were unable to contact him. We contacted his neighbour and the worst news followed. Dad had passed away in his own home, watching the TV.

"We are all left devastated but we need to celebrate his life. He lost his son when he was three months old and he would always tell us that every day over three months was a bonus. We had lots of days with this wonderful man, 82 years he was with his family and he made such a difference. His love was endless."

Mr Davies, who grew up in Fleur De Lis, near Balckwood, and went to Pengam Grammar School, completed his National Service in Aden, Germany and Dover reaching the rank of sergeant and being awarded a marksman's badge. He then on to work as a sale representative selling records, which meant his children, Kim and Mark Davies, had the top 40 every week when they were growing up.

Kim said: "Dad enjoyed the outdoor life when he was growing up. He would spend his days fishing and shooting with his grandfather to feed the family.

"As we grew up Dad would share his love of the outdoors with us. We would spend weekends camping and swimming in the sea late at night. In 1976, one of the best summers, Dad would collect around 15 of us from school so we could have hours of fun at Bulmore Lido."

Mr Davies left school at 16 and he had to go to work to help support his family.

Kim said: "We can remember his love for music once we were old enough to recall what he enjoyed. His achievements are endless but he would always tell people that his greatest achievement was his family.

"Dad cared for our mother until she passed away aged 54, giving all that he could to ensure she was safe and cared for.

"Everyone who knew Dad would say what a kind, generous, warm person he was. He was so full of fun and even when he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis he would continue to enjoy his love of music, reading and writing poetry. Dad was always up for a party and on his 80th birthday he celebrated with his family, Dad being the last to leave the pub."

Mr Davies is survived by his children, Mark and Kim, his grandchildren Gareth, Markie, Louis and George, and his great-grandchildren, Hayleigh, Joshua, Mark Antony and Matthew, his siblings, Bruce and Andrea, and his extended family.

Kim said: "Dad would always do someone a favour so we wondered if anyone would like to join us in memory of Glyn, and Gift It Forward up to £5. Find someone you want to help and give them a gift, a loved one, a friend or even a complete stranger. Make someone smile with your gift, a cup of coffee, a bit of shopping or something you know will brighten someone's day."