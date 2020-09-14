RESIDENTS of Monmouthshire are being asked for their views on how garden waste should be collected in the future.

The consultation comes as the council looks to explore the best options for delivering the service for the council and residents.

Kerbside garden waste has been collected by the council for the past seven years, with the scheme being subsidised by the council in order to keep costs low for residents.

This year the scheme has been subsidised by £330,000, meaning that for every permit currently charged at £18 per year, it costs the council just over £36 to provide the service, leaving an £18 funding gap per permit.

READ MORE:

The council says that in the current financial climate, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue this level of subsidy - but it wants to continue providing the service as it recognises how valued it is by customers.

A number of alternative options are now being explored, and residents are being asked to share their views. People are being asked to fill in a brief survey looking at the options of potentially increased permit fees as well as the possibility of introducing larger green waste wheelie bins which would be collected on a fortnightly basis.

Anyone wishing to have their say can do so by filling in the survey here. The consultation closes on September 25.