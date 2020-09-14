TENANTS of Torfaen's Bron Afon Community Housing are being asked to not visit its offices in Llantarnam, Cwmbran, as it has not re-opened to the public.
A small number of staff are working at the office, but due to coronavirus restrictions, they currently cannot offer face-to-face services to customers.
“In the last few weeks some customers have popped down thinking that we are open as normal but the building is closed to visitors at the moment. Although, we do have a place where customers can drop off keys," said Mike Rippon, Bron Afon’s service lead for customer service.
“The good news is that we have a brilliant team who can quickly answer queries and help customers without them travelling to Llantarnam.
"Our website has a Live Chat box where you can be talking to us in seconds, you can do a range of things using your My Bron Afon app, or you can pick up the phone.”