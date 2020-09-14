Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

FOR some of us, our car is like our second home—we spend a lot of time in it, driving to the grocery store, commuting to work, or going on a weekend road trip. No matter what you use your car for, there are a few things that can help make your driving (or passenger-seat-sitting) experience a little more enjoyable.

Below are 10 popular products that almost any car owner could benefit from, including a travel-size essential oil diffuser, a phone mount with thousands of reviews on Amazon, and an organizer that slips easily over your front seat. You'll thank us—and these items—the next time you hit the road.

1. This top-rated car charger

No USB, no problem. Credit: Anker

If your car doesn't come with a built-in USB port, you'll need a way to keep your phone powered up when you're out and about. This car charger from Anker has over 9,000 rave reviews because it's powerful enough to charge two phones at the same time yet is compact enough that it sits flush with your dashboard. It's also made of scratch-resistant metal that is very long-lasting, shoppers say.

Get the Anker Car Charger from Amazon for £8.99

2. This mini essential oil diffuser for your car

Choose your favourite scent and your favourite colour. Credit: InnoGear

Maybe you get stressed out in traffic or maybe your car is full of questionable scents (hello, sweaty gym bag and leftover carryout). Whatever the issue, this travel essential oil diffuser can help. It sits conveniently in your cupholder and plugs right into your USB port. Shoppers say it's tiny but mighty (i.e. it's powerful enough to cover up those unpleasant odours) and they like that it's easy to swap out the oils of your choosing.

Get the InnoGear USB Car Essential Oil Air Refresher for £17.69

3. This phone mount with over 3,000 reviews

Keep your phone safe and secure. Credit: Mpow

There are few things more dangerous—or illegal—than holding your phone in one hand while you drive. Enter this phone mount, which clips right into your car's air vent. People love that it lets you navigate without taking your eyes off the road and that it holds your phone securely in place. Bonus: It can be adjusted to fit almost any size phone.

Get the Mpow Car Mount Smartphone Car Mount for £7.99

4. This must-have car organiser

Tidy up on the go. Credit: ULEEKA

Between chargers, snacks, and things to keep the kids entertained, you have a lot of stuff in your car. Keep it all organised with these genius pockets which slip right over your headrests. Reviewers rave that they have plenty of space for all your essentials and that they're well-made so they'll last for months (and maybe even years) of everyday use.

Get the ULEEKA Car Backseat Organiser (2-Pack) from Amazon for £15.99

5. This travel-size first aid kit

This kit has it all—except the doctor. Credit: Active Era

If you don't have a first aid kit in your car, we 10/10 recommend getting one ASAP. This travel-size kit has over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon because it's compact and portable and is stocked with all of the basic first aid essentials from plasters to gauze to alcohol prep pads.

Get the Active Era 90 Piece Premium First Aid Kit Bag from Amazon for £16.99

6. This cushion to make your seat more comfortable

You can also use the pillow on your desk chair or couch. Credit: Supportitback

Whether you're driving to work or taking a road trip with the family, sitting for an extended period of time on what isn't exactly the most comfortable car seat can make you stiff and sore. The solution? This memory foam cushion which, according to its 2,000+ glowing reviews on Amazon, moulds perfectly to your back and provides just the right amount of support.

Get the Supportiback Posture Therapy Lumbar Support Cushion for £20

7. This portable rubbish bin to keep your car clean

Yes, even your vehicle needs a trash can. Credit: Knodel

Don't let your car become a graveyard of crumpled-up receipts, old Costa cups, and empty takeaway containers. This 10-litre rubbish bin will keep your mess contained and can hook securely on the glovebox, console, or headrest. It has almost a thousand five-star reviews for being durable (it's even waterproof!) and for having a lid that stays tightly closed while you're driving.

Get the Knodel Car Trash Can with Lid from Amazon for £11.99

8. These headrest hooks for your bags

Just flip them under the headrest when you aren't using them. Credit: Amazon

Setting your purse or your groceries on the passenger seat next to you is all fun and games—until you take a turn too fast or slam on the brakes and everything goes flying. An easy way to safely store your bags while you're driving around is with these hooks which sit right on your headrest.

Get the Home-Neat pack of 4 Car Headrest Hooks from Amazon for £6.99

9. This seat cover for anyone who owns a dog

Keep the backseat fresh and clean. Credit: Amazon

You love your pup but you don't love the hair and dirt they leave all over the interior of your car. Thousands of pet parents swear by the Pecute Seat cover, which clips securely to your backseat to keep the cushions mess-free. They like that the cover is made of heavy-duty waterproof fabric that's comfortable for your dog to lounge on yet easy to remove and wash.

Get the Pecute Pet Car Seat Cover from Amazon for £23.79

10. This ice scraper with over 6,000 reviews

Snow and ice are no match for this scraper. Credit: SubZeroWaiting for what feels like hours for your windshield to defrost? Nobody has time for that. That's why a durable ice scraper like this one should be in your car at all times. Thousands of reviewers love that it has tiny ‘ice chippers’ in the extra-long blade to break up tough ice (along with a brush for sweeping off snow) and that the soft foam handle is comfortable and easy to handle.

Get the SubZero Ice Scraper on Amazon for £13.49

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.