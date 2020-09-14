THE RECENT spike in coronavirus cases in Newport is highly likely to be related to a bank holiday house party in the city, health minister Vaughan Gething has said.

The party led to 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the city, "which is at the heart of the rise", and infected people were known to then go on to other social gatherings.

With 67 cases in the last seven days according to Public Health Wales, Newport now has the fourth highest Covid-rate in Wales, with 43.3 per 100,000.

Those 67 cases, from 1,543 tests during the same period, also means that Newport has the highest rate of positive test results in Wales in the past week, at more than one case for every 20 tests (4.3 per cent).

Asked whether Newport is likely to go into lockdown soon, Mr Gething said: “It depends on the data and whether we can understand the routes of infection - and if we can target that group rather than a whole community.

“I’ve spoken with the leader of Newport council this morning, and there is no set timeframe.”

He stressed people need to "think about their own choices", and that businesses in Newport and elsewhere are being closely monitored by the council and the government to ensure they are complying with guidelines.

On whether he regrets opening schools in Newport following a significant number of children now in isolation, he said: "It has gone relatively smoothly so far in relation to what we were expecting.

"Staff are at more risk of each other and picking it up from community transmission than they are picking it up from pupils."