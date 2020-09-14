FORTY-seven new coronavirus cases in Caerphilly county borough and 14 in Newport are among 183 confirmed across Wales today.
There have been 71 new cases confirmed across Gwent today, taking the number confirmed in the area in the past week to 272. All but 30 of these have been in Caerphilly (167) and Newport (75).
The case rate per 100,000 population in Caerphilly during the past week is now 92.2, by far the highest in Wales. The Newport case rate over the same period is 48.5 per 100,000, the third highest in Wales.
Rhondda Cynon Taf - where 42 new cases were confirmed today - has a case rate for the last week of 59.7 per 100,000.
According to Public Health Wales, the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic now stands at 19,573, and this is the eighth day in succession that more than 100 cases have been confirmed Wales-wide.
But it is now nine days since a coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows (Gwent council areas in bold):
Caerphilly - 47
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 42
Newport - 14
Cardiff - 12
Conwy - 11
Swansea - nine
Torfaen - six
Flintshire - six
Merthyr Tydfil - six
Wrexham - five
Bridgend - five
Blaenau Gwent - four
Anglesey - three
Powys - three
Neath Port Talbot - three
Denbighshire - two
Gwynedd - two
Carmarthenshire - two
Unknown location - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
