A BARBERS in Caerphilly has been warned that it could face closure if it doesn't act after inspectors found it was not following coronavirus measures.

Marmaris #2 Barbers in Ystrad Mynach was visited by Environmental Health and Trading Standards following a complaint from a member of the public.

The inspection found the barbers failed to "ensure the appropriate use of PPE," did not carry out "strict cleaning regimes," was not providing "appropriate information" to customers, and had "incomplete Track Trace and Protect information."

The barbers was issued with an improvement notice, meaning it has to get up to standard or face closure.

Other barbers were visited in the vicinity and these were all found to be compliant with the regulations, said the council.

Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection, said: “We are supporting businesses to both understand and comply with the law, these rules are in place to protect both employees and the public.

“It is the responsibility of employers to ensure they are compliant as we will take action against those found to be in breach of the law.”

Caerphilly's trading standards, licensing and environmental health teams have been proactively visiting licensed premises and responding to reports of non-compliance at other business premises which have increased significantly following the new restrictions placed on Caerphilly county borough.

The local authority was placed under local lockdown last week - the first of its kind in Wales - after a steep rise in coronavirus cases which saw the rate of positive cases rise to 55.4 per 100,000 population.

Businesses are expected to ensure social distancing is maintained, make sure employees wear masks or face coverings where appropriate, enforce the wearing of face coverings for customers inside their premises and enhance hygiene routines.

To ensure these measures are followed enhanced powers have been awarded to local authority public protection services to take action against businesses found to be in breach of the law which could result in closure of premises.

For further advice and support businesses can visit the business FAQ's page on caerphilly.gov.uk/Coronavirus or to report non-compliance complete the form on the council's website.