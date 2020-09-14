HAVE you been offered a bike for sale?
Gwent Police are appealing for information after two mountain bikes were stolen from a car park at Magor services on Bank Holiday Monday August 31.
The thefts took place around 2.45pm.
The mountain bikes were stolen from a tow rack of a car and placed into a white Citroen van.
The bikes stolen were:
An orange and black Scott Genius tuned mountain bike worth £3,000
A black and blue Cube Stereo small adults bike worth £650
Anyone who is offered the bikes for sale, or who has any information which could assist the investigation, is asked to get in contact by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2000318083.
You can also send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook and Twitter or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.