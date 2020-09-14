THESE drone photos show the latest progress on Grange University Hospital.

The snaps, shared by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, show the new specialist and critical care centre - near Cwmbran - which is due to open mid-November.

(Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Originally it was due to be completed in March, but they pushed this forward to cope with the demands of the winter season and a potential second wave of coronavirus.

(Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Grange University Hospital will be the designated trauma unit for Gwent, treating patients who are seriously ill or significantly injured, and providing 24/7 emergency service for those who need specialist and critical care.

(Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

The hospital will have 560 beds - including trollies and cots - along with a 24-hour Acute Assessment Unit, Emergency Department and Helicopter Pad. More than 900 parking spaces will be on site for staff and patients.

The following services will be available at The Grange University Hospital:

  • Emergency admissions for major illnesses and injuries and those in need of resuscitation
  • Emergency Surgery and Trauma care
  • Major and Co-morbidity (more than one serious condition) Surgery
  • Emergency Assessment Unit
  • Critical Care
  • Acute Cardiac Unit
  • Cardiology Inpatients
  • Hyper Acute Stroke
  • Acute Medicine
  • Obstetric inpatients and high-risk births
  • Children’s Assessment Unit
  • Neonatal Intensive Care and Special Care Baby Unit
  • Paediatric inpatients
  • Paediatric inpatient surgery
  • Diagnostics
  • Emergency endoscopy