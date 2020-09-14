THESE drone photos show the latest progress on Grange University Hospital.
The snaps, shared by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, show the new specialist and critical care centre - near Cwmbran - which is due to open mid-November.
(Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
Originally it was due to be completed in March, but they pushed this forward to cope with the demands of the winter season and a potential second wave of coronavirus.
(Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
Grange University Hospital will be the designated trauma unit for Gwent, treating patients who are seriously ill or significantly injured, and providing 24/7 emergency service for those who need specialist and critical care.
(Picture: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
The hospital will have 560 beds - including trollies and cots - along with a 24-hour Acute Assessment Unit, Emergency Department and Helicopter Pad. More than 900 parking spaces will be on site for staff and patients.
READ MORE:
- A big welcome to these Gwent new arrivals
- Second coronavirus wave is biggest fear of doctors in Wales
- 'Mini heatwave' hits the UK: Met Office reveals how long the warm weather will last
The following services will be available at The Grange University Hospital:
- Emergency admissions for major illnesses and injuries and those in need of resuscitation
- Emergency Surgery and Trauma care
- Major and Co-morbidity (more than one serious condition) Surgery
- Emergency Assessment Unit
- Critical Care
- Acute Cardiac Unit
- Cardiology Inpatients
- Hyper Acute Stroke
- Acute Medicine
- Obstetric inpatients and high-risk births
- Children’s Assessment Unit
- Neonatal Intensive Care and Special Care Baby Unit
- Paediatric inpatients
- Paediatric inpatient surgery
- Diagnostics
- Emergency endoscopy