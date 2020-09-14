A DRUG dealer was jailed after police recovered a mobile phone from a raid linking him to the trafficking of cocaine in the Gwent valleys.

Niall Price, 28, was locked up for more than three years by a judge for offering to supply the class A drugs in Caerphilly.

Recorder Caroline Rees QC told him: “Messages were recovered from a mobile phone that were consistent with you being the supplier of class A drugs – cocaine.

“You made no comment in interview. You have a number of serious previous convictions.”

Price, of Tredegar Road, New Tredegar, pleaded guilty to offering to supply cocaine on July 23, 2019 and September 7, 2019.

He admitted the offences on the day of his trial which was due to take place last month.

Prosecutor Marian Lewis said Price had played a “significant role”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant has a number of previous convictions but the majority were not for drug-related offences.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: “To his credit, since the commission of these offences, he has effectively turned his life around.

“He has begun a new life with a new partner and he has recently become a father.

“The defendant has stopped taking drugs and is seeking help from the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.

“I would ask your honour not to pass a sentence that will crush Niall Price.”

Recorder Rees told the defendant: “You have done well since your release from prison and have tried to restructure your life.”

But said she had to send the defendant straight to prison because of sentencing guidelines.

Price was jailed for three years and four months and will have to pay a victim surcharge after his release from custody.

He could also be facing Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings.