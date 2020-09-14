SUNSHINE is expected over the next few days before a slightly cooler weekend.
As previously reported, a ‘mini heatwave’ has hit the UK – but what does that mean for Gwent and Wales overall?
Tonight should be largely dry across Wales, with the country enjoying sunny spells tomorrow - although some patchy cloud is anticipated in the north.
Gwent - which includes Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent - will have some cloud in the morning, turning into sunshine later in the day.
Maximum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius are expected in Gwent tomorrow.
Met Office reports that Wednesday will be sunny throughout the day, reaching maximum temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius in Gwent.
Thursday will be another cloudy start, but the sun will break through in the late morning. Gwent can expect slightly lower temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Friday will mean more warm weather and clear skies in the region, with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.
Both Saturday and Sunday will see some cloudiness in the morning, but more warm weather on the cards.