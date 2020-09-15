A MOTHER-OF-SIX and her partner-in-crime - a serial three-strike burglar - who went on a crime rampage, have been jailed for a total of more than five years.

Drugs addicts Cassandra Holland and Daniel Niinemae broke into one family's home as a baby slept upstairs and tried to raid another house.

The duo also tried to break into cars as they caused mayhem in Newport during the early hours of July 26, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

After they were arrested and taken into custody, Holland assaulted a custody detention officer at Newport Central police station.

Harry Baker, prosecuting, said: “The defendant threw a cup of liquid over her. The victim was very upset.

“It was probably water, but it could have been bodily fluids.”

Two apple iPhones, and Apple Watch, sunglasses and a wallet were stolen during the burglary.

Niinemae drove off in the victims’ Volkswagen Passat after stealing the car keys.

Holland, 28, of Holly Road, Risca, Niinemae, 38, of Commercial Road, Newport, admitted attempted burglary, burglary and interfering with motor vehicles.

Holland pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and Niinemae to taking a vehicle without authority.

Mr Baker said Niinemae has “13 pages of previous convictions”.

After committing these offences, the defendant had not long been released from a 19-month prison sentence for conspiracy to steal luxury cars.

This was also his third conviction for burglary which carried a minimum sentence tariff.

The prosecutor said Holland had been in jail before and has a number of previous convictions.

He said that court orders to rehabilitate her had not worked.

Owen Williams, for Holland, said: “She had an unsettled childhood and was taken into care.

“She is a mother-of-six and has been addicted to heroin and crack cocaine for a number of years.”

David Pinnell, representing Niinemae, asked the court to take into account his early guilty pleas.

He added that his client had worked as a barber following his release from custody but had lost his job after the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Pinnell said Niinemae “went back to his old ways with drink and drugs and has no recollection of the night of his offending".

Judge Richard Twomlow told the pair: “You committed a catalogue of offences. Through an Apple Watch, you were tracked to Cardiff.

“You burgled a house as a baby slept upstairs.”

He jailed Holland for two years and Niinemae for three years and four months.