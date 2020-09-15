A MAIN road between Newport and Caerleon will be closed for around 50 days this autumn for emergency work to cut down unsafe trees.

The work will close a stretch of Caerleon Road - between the St Julians Inn and New Road (the junction next to the Ship Inn - from Monday September 28.

The St Julians Inn will remain open.

“We realise that this will cause considerable inconvenience to residents and those wanting to travel to, from and through Caerleon," Newport City Councillor Roger Jeavons said. “However, it is absolutely vital that this work is carried out as quickly and safely as possible.

"These trees pose a risk to people’s health and safety using the road as they could fall at any time and urgently need to be removed as soon as possible."

For safety reasons, a full closure will prevent pedestrians, cyclists, and all vehicles from travelling along the stretch of road. Access will only be granted to homes within the closure zone on a managed basis.

“Total closure of the road is the best way to protect all road users as there will not be enough room to safely get the work done as speedily as possible to minimise the disruption as much as possible," Cllr Jeavons, the council's cabinet member for city services, added.

“It also means that any scheduled road maintenance can be carried out at the same time to prevent further closures in the future.”

The council said large machinery would be brought in to fell trees on both sides of Caerleon Road, and contractors would work seven days a week.

Diversion routes for most vehicles will be via New Road, Belmont Hill, Royal Oak Hill, Chepstow Road, Clarence Place, Old Green roundabout and the A4042.

Heavy vehicles will use the B4236, Ponthir, Llanfrechfa and the A4042.

Bus companies and the emergency services have also been made aware of the closure and diversion routes, the council added.

The trees in question are all mature and will be felled because of ash dieback disease.

The council said the disease had infected "most of the woodland in the area" and the trees affected were "rapidly dying".

"This is an airborne disease for which there is no cure and if the trees are not felled as quickly as possible, they will become brittle and fall onto the road and footpath without warning," the council said in a statement. "This has already happened with a couple of the trees. This situation needs to be swiftly addressed."

The trees will be cut to ground level and new, immature trees will be planted in their place.