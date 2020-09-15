THIS week we have delved into the archives to find old pictures of Cwmbran. From the stadium to the railway station, the pictures are a glimpse into life in the past in the town.
What Cwmbran Sports Stadium used to look like
Lowlands Road in Cwmbran
Cwmbran buses in 1992
Victoria Street in Cwmbran, when the roads were certainly quieter
Cwmbran’s old railway station, which is long gone
Five Locks Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, in days gone by