THE chief executive of Caerphilly council says the county borough has to “act fast” to help prevent a second coronavirus peak like the one seen across Wales in late spring and early summer.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Christina Harrhy spoke about the council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic after the area became the first in Wales to go into a local lockdown.

Residents have been told to remain in the county borough unless they have a reasonable excuse, such as to go to work or school.

Ms Harrhy spoke about the rising cases in Caerphilly.

She said: “In the UK we are in the top two. We have to act fast.

“We are in a really precarious position. We very much have to keep an eye out on further outbreaks.”

Ms Harrhy said the council is conducting a weekly review, with the first one expected this week, while the Welsh Government will be reviewing the situation in Caerphilly every three weeks.

“Covid has been all-consuming for us over the last few months and will certainly continue to be over the coming months,” she said.

“Myself and the corporate management team have many years of local government experience and we have never ever experienced anything like this.”

This week, new rules have come into effect across Wales where people are required to wear masks in shops, while meetings indoors are limited to six people from within your household or extended household.

In Caerphilly, people from different households are only be able to meet outdoors. Even if you are in an extended household you will not be able to meet indoors for the time being, in an attempt to reduce community spread of the virus.

The Welsh Government said last week that it would take several weeks to gauge the effects of the Caerphilly lockdown.