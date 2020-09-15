We've gone green with today's selection of pictures from the South Wales Argus Camera Club members. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Green: Cobwebs in the grass, covered with dew taken by Sally Mothersole
Steam: Blaenavon heritage railway looking over Garn Lakes by Stuart John
Viaduct: Ian Agland was near Monmouth for this picture
Closeup: Shield bugs on a spent Poppy head in Angela Shipp's Risca garden
View: Through the maze fields in New Inn taken by Fatma Richards
Ancient: The yew tree at the Church of St Illtyd, Mamhilad by Daniel Jones