We've gone green with today's selection of pictures from the South Wales Argus Camera Club members.

Green: Cobwebs in the grass, covered with dew taken by Sally Mothersole

Steam: Blaenavon heritage railway looking over Garn Lakes by Stuart John

Viaduct: Ian Agland was near Monmouth for this picture

Closeup: Shield bugs on a spent Poppy head in Angela Shipp's Risca garden

View: Through the maze fields in New Inn taken by Fatma Richards

Ancient: The yew tree at the Church of St Illtyd, Mamhilad by Daniel Jones