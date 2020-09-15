A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MIKAEL BOUKHARI, 40, of Allen Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for five years and 63 days after he admitted being caught driving while disqualified for the 11th time.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in a surcharge and costs.

SOHAIL ANJUM ABID, 45, of West Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,072 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty after trial of being the driver of a carriage that was driven, stood or plied for hire when the carriage was not licensed as a public hackney carriage.

He was also convicted of driving without insurance.

Abid’s driving record was endorsed with six points.

LAUREN JONES, 21, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, was sentenced to a community order after she admitted assaulting a police officer in Pontypool.

She must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £500 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ELIZABETH PORTLAND BURNS, 42, of Clos Odyn, Pentwyn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £761 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted a public order offence.

DANIEL EVANS, 30, of Rockleigh Avenue, Aberbargoed, was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and pay £175 in a surcharge and costs after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

CONNER KEIR, 21, of School Street, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was also ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT LEE NUTT, 28, of Thomas Street, Aberbargoed, was banned for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was also ordered to pay £367 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID LYNDON LLOYD, 39, of North Road, Birchgrove, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the theft of perfume and a ladies’ razor worth £347.49 from Boots in Newport and make-up from Peacocks in Cardiff.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in a surcharge and costs.