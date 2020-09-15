RESIDENTS in Abergavenny are now able to visit a new community hub in the town after it opened its doors yesterday.

The new centre, located at the Town Hall in Cross Street, is offering essential face-to-face council services immediately.

For now the facility will be operating a reduced service, and where possible residents are being asked to self-serve.

Opening hours will be Mondays-Thursdays 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, and Fridays 9am-1pm and 2pm-4:30pm.

A ‘request and collect’ library service will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am-4pm, and there is an online booking form available at https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-libraries/request-and-collect-library-service/.

Requests and bookings can also be made by calling 01633 644 644.

Cllr Paul Jordan, Cllr Sheila Woodhouse, who chairs Monmouthshire Council, and Cheryl Haskell outside new community hub

Speaking about the opening of the hub,Cllr Paul Jordan said: “We are delighted to be able to open this service. Our hubs play a vital role in the community, not least for those without internet access, and we know people will look forward to being able to come in for their essential face-to-face enquiries, their recycling bags and to use the ‘Request and Collect’ library service.”

In addition to the usual council services, the Gwent Police service enquiries desk will also be located at the hub.

“The new hub is now in the best location possible, right above Abergavenny’s thriving indoor market,” said Cllr Phil Murphy. “I believe this will be a real asset to the town and to its people. It’s fabulous to be able to welcome residents to discuss council services with our team while out and about on their regular shopping trips into town."

For more information visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-libraries.