TWO men have been charged with drugs offences following an early morning police raid in Blaenau Gwent.
Gwent Police officers carried out a drugs warrant at a house in Heol Siloam, Beaufort, yesterday (Monday, September 14).
There, they seized a quantity of what they believe to be Class-A drugs, which have since been sent away for forensic tests.
Officers arrested two men at the property – an 18-year-old from Beaufort and a 30-year-old from Brynmawr.
Both were taken into police custody and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine – a Class-A drug.
They were released on bail and will appear at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 17.
Following the raid, Blaenau Gwent inspector Shane Underwood said: “Tackling the supply of drugs is a priority for us and we will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in this type of criminality.
“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.”
