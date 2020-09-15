ANOTHER Newport school has told a Year Group to self-isolate, due to a positive coronavirus result.
St Julian’s High School, in Newport, has confirmed that the school had been notified of a Year Seven student testing positive for coronavirus.
As a result, the whole Year Group must self-isolate and can return to St Julian’s High School on Tuesday September 22. This is because the pupil first showed symptoms on Monday September 7.
This is in line with guidance from the Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council, as this ‘contact group’ may have also been exposed to coronavirus.
Those children self-isolating will be provided home learning.
The rest of the school, including Year Seven in the LDC which is a different contact group, is still open.
Close contacts of the pupil who tested positive have been informed and given advice.
Newport City Council have been contacted for comment.
People are being urged to be alert for symptoms of coronavirus, which includes:
- A new or continuous cough
- A high temperature
- A loss of or change to sense of smell or taste
If a child develops any of these symptoms, even if they are mild, people are being urged to book a test for them by phoning 119 or through the NHS website.