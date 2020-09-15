TORFAEN Play, Torfaen Youth service and Torfaen Sports Development service have been praised for providing childcare provision for key workers over the summer.
In partnership with the council, the organisations provided seven school based childcare hubs to support keyworker and vulnerable children, providing the equivalent of 3,306 days of support.
These hubs gave children the opportunity to take part in a range of activities each day at hubs including the daily mile, team games, music, arts and crafts and more.
Prior to the summer break, the same teams also worked in partnership with school teachers and Torfaen catering and cleaning teams to provide daily support to children of key workers at select primary and secondary school hubs.
Executive member for children, families and communities, councillor Fiona Cross said: “We are extremely proud to have been able to support the most vulnerable children and children of key workers in Torfaen in attending childcare hub provisions over the past several months, which in effect helped many parents and carers to continue working.
“By working collaboratively, our dedicated play, sports and youth teams have been able to deliver fun activities whilst following the social distancing rules and guidance.
“All staff involved in both the summer childcare provision and childcare hubs delivered in the midst of the pandemic have gone above and beyond.
“All services have worked so well together throughout these challenging times and have provided children with a fun and safe environment to play.”