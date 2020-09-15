GWENT Police have appealed for information after 17 bags of cannabis were found inside a container.
Officers found the container yesterday (Monday) inside a black Footasylum shopping bag in Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly.
Inside the carrier bag, officers found a whey protein container that was instead being used to hide 17 small sealable bags of cannabis – a Class-B illegal drug.
The force's Caerphilly Officers team shared news of the find on Twitter, saying to contact them "if this bag is yours or you know anything about it."
You can contact the Gwent force by calling 101 or sending a direct message to their Facebook or Twitter accounts, quoting log number 212 14/09/20 or crime reference number 2000336232.
The officers thanked the members of the public who had alerted them to the bag.