THE Newport businesses currently for sale include cafes, hotels and pubs - to name but a few.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone’s lives but as business owners struggle to make ends meet amid the pandemic - more and more properties have become available.

Even before covid-19 took hold, the highstreets were seeing a decline and there were a record number of empty units.

In 2019 there was a net closure of 9,169 retail premises across the UK, according to the latest statistics.

On a more positive note, now could be the ideal time to make that dream business a reality.

Here are five of the commercial properties for sale in Newport right now:

245 Lewis' Diner - NP19

£270,000

This centrally located fish and chip shop on Corporation Road has space for 30 diners and an annual turn over of £200,000.

The property is spread over multiple floors with a cellar and bottle store, ground floor trading area and owners accomodation on the first and second floor with an independent entrance.

The owners accomodation is currently let on a six month shorthold tenancy to a third party.

The Queen's Hotel - NP20

£850,000

This substantial corner plot pub is currently a Wetherspoon's pub and hotel.

The Queen's Hotel is for sale as a freehold property and boasts 29 bedrooms and substantial trading accomodation with a substantial bar and restaurant.

With the property spanning four floors this is a substantial investment with lots of potential.

There's a dance floor in the basment and a rear garden which was granted planning permission in December 2018 for decking.

Waterloo Hotel and Bistro - NP20

£695,000

This imposing three-story Edwardian, Grade II listed building was built in 1870 and is home to the Waterloo Hotel and Bistro.

The property retains many of its original features included coving, cornices and leaded windows.

With dining space for over 100 guests and all of the guest rooms are en-suite and located on the first and second floors.

Additionally the property boasts an owners apartment and a large carpark with 18 spaces.

Kettle Cafe - NP20

£50,000

The thriving Kettle Cafe is currently on the market for £50,000.

Located close to the train station the rented two storey property also boasts a huge storage area below.

There is a kitchen and prep area, two toilets and the potential for a pavement seating area.

Central Barbers and maisonette- NP20

£309,950

This Victorian end of terrace property houses a four-bed maisonette and a ground floor retail unit.

In a city centre location this well-presented property has recently undergone a £100,000 renovation.

Central Barbers has been trading for eight years with a five year lease remaining at £12,000 per year.

