Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

WHETHER you’re new to the smart home world, or you’ve decked your home out with state-of-the-art internet-controlled devices, investing in smart bulbs can be a great way to instantly improve your home’s efficiency.

For those of you who may be new to smart home technology, smart bulbs are lighting fixtures that are controlled wirelessly via the internet. Want to switch on your overhead light without crawling out of bed in the morning? Now you can!

With the TP-Link Kasa Smart Bulb, you’ll be able to transform your home’s lighting capabilities. This smart bulb works with smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. An older version of the Kasa bulb performed well in our roundup of the best smart bulbs.

The bulb is fairly affordable, making it a great pick for people who aren’t well-versed in the world of smart bulbs. Essentially, this bulb is a good way to test out the functionality of a smart bulb to see if it’s a good fit for your home and lifestyle.

This bulb is fairly simple and minimalistic. It doesn’t offer colour changes, but you can dim the light, set a schedule or create a mood lighting setting. We did notice that the bulb had a slower reaction time than more expensive options.

Usually, this clever little bulb goes for £19.99. However, it’s currently on offer at Amazon for just £14.99—if you are looking for a budget smart bulb to get you started, it won’t get much better than this.

Get the Kasa Smart Bulb by TP-Link from Amazon for £14.99 (Save £5)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.