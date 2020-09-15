TWO bars and a night club in Blaenau Gwent have been issued with improvement notices by the county borough council for failing to comply with coronavirus regulations.

The Garw and The Bear in Abertillery, and Skarratts in Ebbw Vale, have until Thursday (September 17) to make sure their buildings comply with coronavirus rules, or they could be faced with closure.

All three improvement notices were served last Friday and are viewable on the council’s website.

According to the improvement notices, all three have failed to ensure that a two-metre distance is maintained between people of different households.

The Garw, a night club in Carmel Street, Abertillery, has also failed to take reasonable measures to change the layout of the premises to ensure social distancing and failed to implement and use installed barriers or screens to protect staff and customers.

The improvement notice says there is inadequate “information to those entering or working at the premises about how to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus”.

Skarratts is a bar in Greenfield Crescent, Ebbw Vale, and according to the improvement notice, has failed to change the layout of the premises, install barriers or screens, and failed to provide or require the use of personal protective equipment.

Skarratts has also failed to control the use of entrances, passageways, stairs, shared facilities such as toilets and access to other parts of the premises.

Like the other two, The Bear, in Commercial Street, Abertillery, has failed to effectively change the layout of the premises. The bar is also required to install barriers or screens and improve its control over entrances, toilets and passageways before its inspection.

All three premises have until Thursday to address the issues. Once they have done so they are required to contact the council to arrange a visit to assess compliance.

The improvement notice will be terminated when the officer is satisfied that the issues have been resolved.

The executive member for environment at Blaenau Gwent council, Cllr Joanna Wilkins, said: “We have been working proactively with local businesses around a safe re-opening to customers, and in adhering to the Covid-19 rules and regulations which can change dynamically.

“We do not wish to take enforcement action against businesses but these measures are in place for the safety of the whole community of Blaenau Gwent and surrounding areas, and where advice and support is not taken on board we will not hesitate to take the necessary steps to protect our residents.

“We take all complaints expressed by members of the public extremely seriously and would encourage anyone with concerns to contact us.”