LOOKING for work? People in south east Wales can pursue a job without leaving the house.

A free virtual jobs fair is taking place online tomorrow [September 16], connecting job seekers, employers and live vacancies across south east Wales.

The online job fair will run on Working Wales’ Facebook channels from 11am to 1pm tomorrow.

It will help both people seeking employees and those seeking employment in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Merthyr Tydfil, and Bridgend.

A wide array of job vacancies will be accessible, including in the health, care, construction, and creative sectors. Plus, there will be information on apprenticeships and traineeships, along with expert careers advice on offer.

The free online event will be hosted by Working Wales, which is delivered by Careers Wales, in partnership with Cardiff Capital Region – Skills Partnership and Job Centre Plus teams across south east Wales. Other parties include The National Training Federation Wales (NTfW), work-based learning providers, local authorities and FE and HE institutions from across the region.

Careers Wales chief executive, Nikki Lawrence, said: “Although restrictions have been lifted across Wales, traditional face-to-face job fairs continue to be postponed or cancelled. Now, more than ever, job seekers and employers are relying on online support to find jobs and fill vacancies.

“We are delighted to be working with our partners in south east Wales to deliver this event. Our careers advice and guidance is a vital part of supporting the economy during this pandemic, and these online events allow us to effectively and safely continue reaching and supporting our customers during these challenging times.”

Working Wales is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Social Fund and was launched by the Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates last year - it has already directly assisted more than 37,000 people across Wales.

Speaking on behalf of Cardiff Capital Region – Skills Partnership, Councillor Jane Mudd, CCR cabinet member for learning, skills and talent said: “It is more important than ever that we provide whatever support we can for those seeking work and training. Many people are at risk of redundancy or have lost their jobs in recent months and it is a stressful time for them.

“However, opportunities and a wealth of advice are available across the region and by working together, and with businesses, we can ensure people with the right skills are matched with vacancies or can access the training they need to obtain those skills.

“I urge people to seek the assistance that is available and not to miss the virtual jobs fair that will showcase a wide range of employment prospects in south east Wales. We have many excellent, thriving and cutting-edge companies that are looking for you.”

To register interest in this job fair, follow Working Wales on Facebook @WorkingWales