A NATIONAL lockdown may be necessary if people don't change their behaviour, the health minister has warned.

Vaughan Gething was speaking in the Senedd today when he warned further restrictions could be introduced.

A new rule of six came into force on Monday, as did new face mask guidance for people across Wales.

While Caerphilly was placed into local lockdown last week.

Now the health minister is warning more action could be take if a reduction in coronavirus cases is not seen soon.

He said: "Despite the huge efforts of a majority of people, some are still not listening.

"Let me be absolutely clear, if we are to avoid further lockdowns, our behaviour must change and change quickly.

"We have seen a significant rise in cases in Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, the Rhondda and Newport.

"Local actions have had to be taken and are constantly reviewed.

"The significant rise in cases means we have a very narrow window of opportunity in which to act.

"If we do not start to see a reduction in cases then lives will be lost.

"I do not want to see a national lockdown but if the choice is that or more harm then we will do what is necessary to keep Wales safe."