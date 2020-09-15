AS Caerphilly County Borough continues to battle the recent rise in coronavirus cases, two testing centres in the area will be closed.

The temporary facilities at Caerphilly Leisure Centre and Penallta House will both be decommissioned this week.

However, a new site is being opened at the north of the borough.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have announced a new testing centre in New Tredegar.

The mobile testing centre will be located at the car park at New Tredegar Business Park, in White Rose Way.

Appointments must be booked prior to attending a test.

The ‘Walk Up’ Testing Centre at Caerphilly Leisure Centre has been extended to open until Thursday at 6pm.

You do not need a booking for this centre, but you do need to be a resident of the borough, and have symptoms of coronavirus, if you want to attend for a test.

While the temporary drive through facility at Penallta House will closed today.

READ MORE:

Mererid Bowley, Interim Director of Public Health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We’d like to thank those residents who have already come forward for a test after developing coronavirus symptoms.

“We’re pleased to open this new temporary facility in New Tredegar, which will provide a testing service to residents in the north of the borough.

"Please book a test if you have symptoms of coronavirus – a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell – or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason”

The new testing site will be open daily from tomorrow until Wednesday, September 23.

Appointments can be booked between 8am and 6pm.

Tests are only for residents of Caerphilly county borough and ID and proof of address is required.

If you live in Caerphilly County Borough and have symptoms of coronavirus, please telephone 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book.

There are other testing facilities in Gwent - at Rodney Parade in Newport and Cwm in Blaenau Gwent.

You can also have a test posted to your home.

Apply online at gov.wales or phone 119.