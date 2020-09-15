A FORMER Gwent Police officer faces a gross misconduct hearing over allegations he bit male and female colleagues on nights out when he was off duty.

Police Constable Joshua Cavill is accused of attacking his fellow officers at the Brewhouse and Live Lounge venues in Cardiff.

He also faces claims he ran away from security staff and police officers who attended one incident before telling them he was armed with a Glock handgun.

Mr Cavhill is also accused of slapping a man across the face at the Live Lounge.

At the disciplinary hearing, due to take place on Thursday, September 17, he will face the following allegations:

1. On a date between November and December 2018 whilst off duty in the Brewhouse licensed premises in Cardiff you bit the left arm of PC A causing reddening and bruising to her arm. Such conduct constituted an unlawful assault.

2. On a date between November and December 2018 whilst off duty in the Brewhouse licensed premises in Cardiff you bit the left arm of PC B causing reddening and bruising to his arm. Such conduct constituted an unlawful assault.

3. On the 6th March 2019 whilst off duty at the Live Lounge licensed premises in Cardiff in the company of PC C you bit the right ear of PC C on two occasions causing pain and redness to his skin. Such conduct constituted an unlawful assault.

4. On the 6 March 2019 whilst off duty at the Live Lounge licensed premises in Cardiff you slapped Mr K to his face causing reddening and discomfort to his face and left ear. For this common assault you received a formal police caution on 7 March 2019.

5. On 6 March 2019 whilst off duty outside the Live Lounge licensed premises in Cardiff you

1. ran away from security staff and police officers who had been called to the premises to deal with the assault on Mr K and/or

2. informed the police officers that you were in possession of a Glock handgun and/or

3. were obstructive once you were arrested for common assault by refusing to comply with instructions and struggling with the officers, and/or

4. sought to escape from police officers who had arrested you

As a result of your conduct you were further arrested for being drunk and disorderly and on 7th March 2019 you received a police caution for the criminal offence of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The hearing will take place at Gwent Police’s headquarters in Cwmbran.