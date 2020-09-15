POLICE have closed a road in Newport following a crash.
Emergency Services are in attendance at Clarence Place.
A crash on the road has forced it to be closed between the Cenotaph and Old Green Roundabout.
Diversions are in place, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
READ MORE:
- Gwent Police issue warning over new online scam
- Ex-Gwent Police officer faces misconduct hearing
- Lockdown may be needed in Wales if coronavirus persists
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Clarence Place Newport.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Clarence Place Newport. The road is closed from the Cenotaph to Old Green Roundabout and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PzlTAzxcBa— Heddlu Gwent (@heddlugwent) September 15, 2020
"The road is closed from the Cenotaph to Old Green Roundabout and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area.