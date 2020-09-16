AN APPEAL to help a Pontypool dad who broke his neck on holiday in Tenerife to return home has reached its £20,000 target in just four days - but his family are still unsure about when he will be able to come home.

The fundraiser was set up after Christopher Watkins, 43, suffered life-changing injuries while diving into a swimming pool in Tenerife.

He was placed in an induced coma after the incident at the Aparthotel Columbus in Playa de las Americas.

Mr Watkins is currently in a stable condition, his family confirmed.

His sister, Nadia Hopkins, set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the £20,000 needed to get him home as soon as possible.

The fundraiser has surpassed its target of £20,000, standing on £21,370 at the time of writing.

“We are all overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity. Thank you,” said Ms Hopkins.

Mr Watkin’s daughter Karly said the family expected they would need to raise around £40,000 to bring him home, although that may only cover the cost of the air ambulance home, not including any medical bills.

The GoFundMe page is still open, and anyone wishing to donate can do so here.

“We still don’t know when he is going to be home and although we have hit the £20,000 which we are very, very grateful for and appreciate everyone’s kindness so much, we still need more donations as it’s going to be a lot more to bring him home and for his medical costs,” she said.

To help raise funds, a Facebook group has been set up - Supporting “Get Christopher Home” - and a raffle is being organised.

Details on prizes and how to buy a ticket - for £2 each - are available on the Facebook page.