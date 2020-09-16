NINE schools in Newport five primary and four secondary - currently have Year Groups self-isolating due to pupils testing positive for coronavirus. They are:

Pentrepoeth Primary School

On Saturday, Pentrepoeth Primary School sent a letter informing people that at least one pupil has tested positive for coronavirus and action had been taken.

The letter confirmed that parents of pupils asked to self-isolate had been informed.

Those at Pentrepoeth Primary School asked to self-isolate are:

Eight reception pupils (in a bubble group)

All of Year Two.

Two teachers

The school declined to comment, but Newport City Council confirmed the news.

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd have also had a pupil test positive for coronavirus, with the news announced last Sunday.

As a result eight reception pupils (in a bubble group) from the Welsh school are self-isolating, along with all reception teaching assistants.

Newport High School

Earlier today Newport High School, in Bettws, announced that a Year Nine pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

This means all Year Nine pupils at Newport High School will self-isolate, while home learning, and are due back at school on Tuesday September 29.

St Julian's High School

St Julian’s High School have asked Year Seven pupils to self-isolate following a positive test.

As the pupil involved first showed symptoms on Monday September 7, the Year Sevens will return to school on Tuesday, September 22.

Lliswerry High School

As previously reported, all Year Sevens at Lliswerry High School are self-isolating after a Year Seven pupil had a positive test result.

This Year group are being provided with home-learning until they can return to school next Monday (September 21).

St Joseph's RC High School

St Joseph’s RC High School also has their Year Sevens self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday (September 9).

Eveswell Primary School

Eveswell Primary School has had a positive coronavirus case, as previously reported.

As a result they've asked the following to self-isolate:

One reception class

Staff for that class

St Gabriel's RC Primary School

As previously reported, St Gabriel's RC Primary School have had a pupil test positive.

Now in self-isolation they have:

All Year Six pupils

Two teachers

Malpas Park Primary School

As previously reported, Malpas Primary School had a Year Five pupil test positive for coronavirus.

Those self-isolating include:

One Year Five class

Teachers who came into contact with Year Five

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “Pupils in each of the above year groups or class bubbles have been asked to remain at home for 14 days, as a precautionary measure in order to reduce the possible spread of the virus to family, friends and the wider community. A focussed clean is taking place in each school and all other year groups will continue to attend as planned.

“Procedures are already in place within all Newport schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes. There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.

“All residents are encouraged to remain alert to Covid-19 and continue to follow national guidance to help combat the spread of the virus.

“School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms and are ready to take appropriate action. Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild.”