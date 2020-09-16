TWO former Gwent Police officers face a disciplinary panel over allegations they met each other to have sex whilst they were both on duty.
The unnamed Police Constables, referred to only as PC A and PC B, are due to attend a gross misconduct hearing next week.
PC B is also accused of sending “a sexualised photograph of yourself via mobile phone to PC A”.
The panel is set to hear that their alleged conduct “caused your delayed attendance at the response calls set out”.
The pair are accused of meeting for sex on duty between March 2018 and March 2019.
The hearing is due to take place at Gwent Police’s headquarters in Cwmbran between Monday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 23.
