A CRUISE ship entertainer from Newport has ventured out onto the high seas once again, months after the coronavirus pandemic shut the industry down.
Mark Ruebery was in Australia when Covid-19 forced his ship, P&O's Arcadia, to abandon its itinerary and head for home.
The singer/songwriter then quite literally performed around the world, as the ship travelled non-stop back to Southampton – a five-week, 9,000-mile voyage.
After a few months in the UK, during which time he worked on songs for his new album, Mr Ruebery jumped at the chance to get back to performing.
After boarding and spending some time in mandatory quarantine, the Newport man is currently starring in his own show on the MSC Grandiosa, one of the first major cruise liners to return to the seas since the coronavirus lockdown began.
"Mark loves being on stage - it’s his home," Mr Ruebery's wife, Suzi Jary, said.
Mr Ruebery will spend 10 weeks on board the Grandiosa entertaining guests amid a very different atmosphere, as the cruise industry responds to the effects of the pandemic.
"Things have been amazing, so far so good," he said. "Everyone’s in a good mood and guests are thrilled to be back on a ship enjoying life with great entertainment.
"Everybody is tested before they embark and regular temperature checks are made daily. The safety measures are organised and very thorough, and guests and performers all feel safe."