We asked our readers to send in pictures of them snapped with a celebrity and they certainly didn't let us down.

We have been inundated, so today we've picked 20 to share with you.

And if you have a picture of you and celebrity, please send it to us to be featured on our celebrity snaps page, which will be running every Thursday.

Nicola Griffiths, of Newport, with football legend Kevin Keegan. She said: "I met Kevin Keegan while working at at Integra Business Solutions when we booked his as a guest speaker for our national conference in Stratford-upon-Avon. He was such a lovely man and had so much time for everyone he met, even staying longer than we booked him."

This is Loren Kathryn Haughty, of Newport, with the band Slayer with her husband James. She said: "My husband had intended to propose to me in-front of the band but ended up doing so during the gig. They weren’t particularly talkative and we only exchanged a basic “hello” with them - although I’m not sure what we expected from that sort of band!"

Anna Smith, of Pontypool, was pictured with Anton du Beke at the Celebrity Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Dorian Williams, of Cwmbran, snapped with wrestler Chris Jericho at Download 2012.

Aimee-Marie Stevens, of Newport, snapped with Bear Grylls at Wimbledon.

Heidi Martin, of Newport, with Sir Chris Hoy at Edinburgh Castle in 2016.

Kate Thomas, of Griffithstown, with comedian Jon Richardson at The Savoy in Monmouth after seeing his show.

Tina Marenghi, of Newport, was on holiday on the Isle of Man with her husband when they drove past Sir Norman Wisdom's house and stopped outside. Sir Norman happened to pull up as well and invited them into the garden for a chat. Tina said: "A lovely man, we were very honoured to meet him."

Daniel Price, of Blaenavon, met Jeff Wayne after enjoying the immersive experience of his musical version of The War of the Worlds in London in 2019.

Erin Askew, of Cwmbran, was getting married at The Bellagio in Las Vegas in 2007. When they were having their pictures taken they bumped into John Travolta. Erin said: "John was in a rush so didn’t really have time to stop until I told him it was wedding day. He said ‘sorry hunny’ and gave me a kiss on the cheek before having a quick pic. When he walked away we all stood in stunned silence then burst out screaming."

This is Sheree Jackson, of Pontypool, with Ross Kemp, who she met on a cruise.

Josie Scarpato, of Newport, shared this picture of her children Rico and Alexa meeting Samantha Womack. Rico was in the production of South Pacific at the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, which Samantha was starring in.

Julie Saunders, of Newport, and her husband met Arnold Schwarzenegger at a meet and greet in Birmingham in 2017. They also went to see him last year at International Convention Centre Wales.

Donna Phillips, of Chepstow, with Craig Charles when his soul and funk show played at Chepstow Castle.

Francesco Scarpato, of Newport, with bodybuilder Martyn Ford.

Daniel Thomas,of Newport, got a snap of himself and actor Jeff Goldblum at Glastonbury in 2019.

Laura Waters, of Cwmbran, is one of the women behind Solar Buddies, and she met Peter Jones from Dragons Den at the Celebrity Golf at Celtic Manor. She said: "It was at the point where we had just launched our Solar Buddies so I was looking for any free cheeky plug we could get in order to get it endorsed! Needless to say, he didn’t invest!"

Bruce Roberson, of Caldicot, shared this picture with Sir Anthony Hopkins and his Oscar, which was taken at Sir Anthony's mother's house in Newport.

Judith Jenkins, of Pontypool, was in Cardiff for a Wales v Italy rugby match when she spotted chef Gino D'Acampo, so she chased him down St St Mary's Street and asked him for a picture.

Bethan Edge, of Undy, shared this picture of Jamie Baulch, who she met at the Indian Empire near Chepstow iat a breast cancer charity night.