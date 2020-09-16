NEXT year's Monmouthshire Show has been cancelled.

The show - which has been a feature of the Monmouthshire summer for some 200 years - will not go ahead for a second year in a row after organisers decided the uncertainty over coronavirus and any future restrictions meant the event was not viable.

The event regularly attracts thousands of visitors to the area to celebrate rural trades, and see owners compete with their sheep, cattle, dogs and horses.

The show's organisers, Monmouthshire Show Society Ltd, released a statement following the cancellation, adding that it would return in 2022.

"With regret the management committee of the Monmouthshire Show Society Ltd announce that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty over restrictions on gatherings next year, the Monmouthshire Show 2021 has reluctantly been cancelled," it read.

"Planning for a show continues throughout the year, involving considerable financial outlay, and the committee consider that the risk to the finances of the Charity is too great.

"Everyone involved is desperately sad that it has come to this after, for some, a lifetime of involvement and enjoyment being involved with the organisation of, or attending, the Monmouthshire Show.

"We look forward to 2022, and beyond, and hope and trust that the world is in a better place by then.

"The committee invite anyone with a passion for the show, with specific interests or skills, with a strong arm or an agile brain, to put their names forward as being interested in striking out in a new and positive direction for us all.

"Whether it be farming or flowers, food or falconry there is very little that any show doesn’t encompass, and we are always looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our dedicated family.

"For more information or if you have any questions please email: secretary@monmouthshow.co.uk or phone 07841 921 002."

Nick Ramsay, Monmouth's representative in the Senedd, said he would ask the Welsh Government to support shows like the Monmouthshire Show.

“I’m very sad to hear that it’s come to this, but understand why the Show Committee has had to make this very difficult decision,” he said.

“I will be raising the issue in Plenary this week during the business statement and will be asking for more support to help our local shows survive these difficult times.

“I’m sure we will all do our best to support the show when it returns in 2022.”