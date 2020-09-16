BOOTS have revealed the fate of their 'much-loved' 3 for 2 Christmas gifts offer after it was axed in a dramatic shake-up by the retailer last year.
The long-running feature was replaced in October 2019 with a 25 per cent off deal, leaving many disappointed that the festive offer had been axed.
What is the 3 for 2 offer at Boots?
Usually, every year Boots curate a variety of gifts for Christmas, with customers able to pick three items and pay the price of two.
Will the 3 for 2 offer return this year?
Good news, in a u-turn by the company, shoppers will be pleased to know that Boots are bringing back the offer.
The details of several gifts have already been published online by Boots, with Champneys, Soap & Glory, Ted Baker and No7 products among those on the line-up.
What have Boots said?
A message posted on the Boots UK website states: "Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but let’s face it, sometimes it can be hard on your bank balance.
"That’s why we’ve curated a selection of 3 for 2 Christmas gifts to give you more for your money, because there’s ‘snow’ way you can miss out on a fabulous festive freebie.
"From bath bombs to body care and make-up to grooming, pick and mix your favourite 3 for 2 gifts. It’s as easy as 1, 2, FREE!"
More products are set to be added to the festive offer in due course.
What changes have Boots made in-store due to the coronavirus pandemic?
In an update on their website, Boots added: "We’re so proud of all our pharmacists and store colleagues who are working hard every day to provide you with prescriptions and healthcare essentials in store.
"We encourage everyone to shop online where possible and to use our Free Online NHS Repeat Prescription Service to have your prescription delivered straight to your home.
"However, we recognise that sometimes you may need to visit a store, so we’ve implemented some necessary changes to keep everyone safe."
These changes include:
- Social distancing: Boots say they are limiting the amount of people in store at any one time, so at busier times shoppers may be asked to queue outside. To help maintain a distance of two metres from other customers and store workers, floor markings will be displayed both inside and outside to show where to queue to enter and to checkout. Boots have also put up Perspex protector screens at tills and pharmacy counters to keep staff safe.
- Contactless payments & Advantage Card points: Customers have been urged to try to avoid cash payments and instead use contactless card payment either at the self-service checkout or the till. The nationwide limit on contactless card payments has increased from £30 to £45 to reduce physical contact at checkout.
- Changes to in store beauty consultations: In order to focus efforts on providing essential pharmacy and healthcare services, Boots have temporarily suspended their in store beauty consultations.
- Changes to store operating hours: In these unprecedented times, Boots say that some stores are changing their opening hours as they see necessary. Boots' website states: "We are working hard to reflect these changes as quickly as possible on our store locator but please be aware, information may not be accurate."
Comments are closed on this article.