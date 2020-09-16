BOOTS have revealed the fate of their 'much-loved' 3 for 2 Christmas gifts offer after it was axed in a dramatic shake-up by the retailer last year.

The long-running feature was replaced in October 2019 with a 25 per cent off deal, leaving many disappointed that the festive offer had been axed.

What is the 3 for 2 offer at Boots?

Usually, every year Boots curate a variety of gifts for Christmas, with customers able to pick three items and pay the price of two.

Will the 3 for 2 offer return this year?

Good news, in a u-turn by the company, shoppers will be pleased to know that Boots are bringing back the offer.

The details of several gifts have already been published online by Boots, with Champneys, Soap & Glory, Ted Baker and No7 products among those on the line-up.

What have Boots said?

A message posted on the Boots UK website states: "Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but let’s face it, sometimes it can be hard on your bank balance.

"That’s why we’ve curated a selection of 3 for 2 Christmas gifts to give you more for your money, because there’s ‘snow’ way you can miss out on a fabulous festive freebie.

"From bath bombs to body care and make-up to grooming, pick and mix your favourite 3 for 2 gifts. It’s as easy as 1, 2, FREE!"

More products are set to be added to the festive offer in due course.

What changes have Boots made in-store due to the coronavirus pandemic?

In an update on their website, Boots added: "We’re so proud of all our pharmacists and store colleagues who are working hard every day to provide you with prescriptions and healthcare essentials in store.

"We encourage everyone to shop online where possible and to use our Free Online NHS Repeat Prescription Service to have your prescription delivered straight to your home.

"However, we recognise that sometimes you may need to visit a store, so we’ve implemented some necessary changes to keep everyone safe."

These changes include: