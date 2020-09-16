A CAERPHILLY joiner has been chosen as one of the best tradesman in the UK.

Sean Matthews, 50, who runs SM Carpentry, made it through from more than 2,500 entries to be selected amongst the semi-finalists for the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2020 award.

The competition's judges said Mr Matthews reached this stage for his sheer passion for the trade, determination to succeed and demonstrating how he goes above and beyond the call of duty for customers.

“If I were to get through to the final, I would be over the moon and it would demonstrate that all of my hard work has paid off,” said Mr Matthews.

“My family-run business is set up with the intention of providing the best possible service to customers in need. It makes me very proud to see the smiles on their faces, with some even left in tears of joy.

“It has been a challenging year and I’m delighted to get through to the next stage of the competition.”

The virtual semi-finals are currently taking place, after which ten tradespeople will then be selected to take part in a virtual final where trade experts will interview the finalists and select this year’s winner.

The judging panel includes representatives from trade bodies and 2019 winner Darren McGhee, a roofer from North Lanarkshire.

The winner will take home the ultimate trade bundle worth £20,000, which includes tools, a training budget and technology to help them take their business to the next level.

Danielle Sweet, Screwfix spokeswoman, said: “From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far.

“Our annual competition is in its 11th year and each year the standard of entries is exceptional. I’d like to wish all of our semi-finalists the best of luck.”