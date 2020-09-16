A MAN has been arrested and charged with drink driving after a crash which closed a Newport road last night.
Gwent Police were called to a head-on collision on Clarence Place just after 9pm on Tuesday, September 15.
The road was closed between the Cenotaph and Old Green Roundabout until around 11pm.
READ MORE:
- Gwent Police issue warning over new online scam.
- Second-strike cocaine dealer, aged 22, walks free from court.
- Gwent Police officers ‘met up to have sex when they were on duty’.
A 42-year-old man from Dorking in Surrey was arrested and charged with drink driving, police confirmed.
A spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 9.09pm yesterday (September 15) reporting a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Clarence Place in Newport.
"A Mercedes Sprinter van and a Toyota Yaris were involved.
"A 42-year-old man from Dorking, Surrey was arrested and charged with drink driving.
"He has been released on bail to appear at court in November."
Comments are closed on this article.