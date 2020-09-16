A MAN has been arrested and charged with drink driving after a crash which closed a Newport road last night.

Gwent Police were called to a head-on collision on Clarence Place just after 9pm on Tuesday, September 15.

The road was closed between the Cenotaph and Old Green Roundabout until around 11pm.

READ MORE:

A 42-year-old man from Dorking in Surrey was arrested and charged with drink driving, police confirmed.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 9.09pm yesterday (September 15) reporting a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Clarence Place in Newport.

"A Mercedes Sprinter van and a Toyota Yaris were involved.

"A 42-year-old man from Dorking, Surrey was arrested and charged with drink driving.

"He has been released on bail to appear at court in November."