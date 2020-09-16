A DRINK-DRIVING motorbike rider who left a man with a fractured skull is due to be sentenced at the end of the month.
David Keating, 58, of Llancayo Street, Bargoed, has admitted causing Neil Carter serious injury by dangerous driving in the town on August 25, 2019.
The defendant was riding a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade.
Keating has also pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving with no insurance.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mr Carter suffered serious multiple injuries in the crash.
Keating was represented in the hearing by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Andrew Kendall.
Sentence was adjourned for an up-to-date medical report on the victim to be obtained.
Judge Catherine Richards adjourned sentence until September 29.
Keating was granted conditional bail until then.