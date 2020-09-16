TWO MEN have been arrested after an incident which closed George Street in Newport last night.
Police were called to "an altercation" at around 5.30pm, and the street was closed from Newport Central Police Station to George Street Bridge.
Onlookers captured video showing multiple police vehicles arrive at the scene, and the street being cordoned off.
"We received a call at 5.30pm yesterday evening (September 15) reporting an altercation on George Street, Newport," said a police spokeswoman.
Police on George Street in Newport yesterday evening. Credit: Paul Enos.
"Officers attended and two men, aged 33 and 43 from Newport, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
"They are both currently in police custody."
