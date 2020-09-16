STAFF at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have teamed up with a housebuilder to create a rainbow mural at Caldicot Health Centre.

Bellway Wales - which is building new homes at Greystone Meadows in Undy and Manor Chase in Tutshill - has donated £300 towards the mural in the children’s waiting area.

Staff at the health board said they decided to create the mural after being inspired by arts consultants Studio Response’s callout on social media for rainbow pictures for the new Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

The health board then commissioned Studio Response to source an artist to create the mural, and appointed professional children’s book illustrator Becky Davies, from Chepstow.

The team at Bellway offered to fund the mural, alongside Monmouthshire print company, Pomegranate Creative, who printed and installed the artwork.

After the creation was completed, Ms Davies said: “I was flattered to have been asked to illustrate the mural for the children’s waiting area at Caldicot Health Centre.

"I am hoping the artwork will bring joy and happiness to those working and visiting the centre, and I am very excited to see it all finished."

Lorraine Hicks of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “This beautiful artwork will brighten up the children’s waiting room, making it more child friendly and transforming it from a clinical environment to a more compassionate and inspirational one for all our patients and staff. We would like to thank everyone involved for bringing this project to life.”

Daniel Shone at Bellway said: “When we heard about the health centre’s call for funding towards its art mural, we were very keen to help.

“As a local housebuilder, we aim to support good causes and help to bring the communities which surround our new homes together. We hope the mural will benefit the health centre and brighten the experience of visiting for children for years to come.”