A BLACKWOOD restaurant has been given 48 hours to implement coronavirus measures or face closure.

The New Red Chilli in the town's High Street has been served with an improvement notice after it was visited by Caerphilly council's Trading Standards and Licensing team following a complaint on September 14.

The inspection found the restaurant had no systems in place to record Track and Trace data and had failed to ensure the seats were arranged to guarantee two metres of social distancing.

The restaurant must correct these failures within two days or it will be closed down.

The Trading Standards, Licensing and Environmental Health Teams have been proactively visiting licensed premises and responding to reports of non-compliance at other business premises which have increased significantly following the new restrictions placed on Caerphilly county borough.

Enhanced powers have been awarded to local authority Public Protection services to take action against businesses found to be in breach of the law.

Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member with responsibility for public protection said: “We are supporting businesses to both understand and comply with the law, these rules are in place to protect both employees and the public.

“It is the responsibility of employers to ensure they are compliant as we will take action against those found to be in breach of the law.”