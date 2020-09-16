FOUR Year 10 students at a Tredegar school have tested positive for coronavirus, while more than a dozen staff across Blaenau Gwent county borough are self-isolating.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council had previously confirmed that a Year 10 student at Tredegar Comprehensive School had tested positive for coronavirus, however this has since been revised up to four.

No Year 10 students at Tredegar Comprehensive School have been in school this week due to the requirement for them to self-isolate.

The council has also confirmed that as of Monday September 14, 20 members of staff across schools in Blaenau Gwent were self-isolating.

In an education scrutiny committee meeting, the council’s head of service for education Lynn Phillips said that this number is likely to increase as more people are tested for the virus.

Mr Phillips said that in the first week back at school the attendance among pupils across the county borough was 84 per cent. This dropped to 81 per cent on the Friday.

He also confirmed that one student at a primary school in Blaenau Gwent had tested positive for coronavirus, but this did not impact the school because they were not in attendance.

A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm that there are now four positive confirmed cases amongst a year group at Tredegar Comprehensive School. All the necessary public health precautions and measures are currently being followed in relation to this.

“We can confirm that as of yesterday we had 20 members of school staff self-isolating across the school estate in Blaenau Gwent. Many of these are precautionary under the Test, Trace, Protect system.”