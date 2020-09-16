RHONDDA Cynon Taf has followed Caerphilly into a local lockdown, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has today announced.

The local lockdown has come after a steep rise in new cases, which has seen the seven-day case rate rise to 82.1 per 100,000 people.

Mr Gething said the rise in cases has been linked to people meeting indoors, not following social distancing guidelines, and returning from holidays overseas.

READ MORE:

The restrictions are similar to those enforced in Caerphilly, however there are additional measures imposed on pubs, bars and restaurants, as licensed premises have to close by 11pm.

The new measures are as follows:

People will not be allowed to enter or leave the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council area without a reasonable excuse;

Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas – as is the case across Wales;

People will only be able to meet outdoors for the time being. People will not be able to meet members of their extended household indoors or form an extended household;

All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm.

These come into force from 6pm tomorrow (Thursday, September 17).

They will be kept under regular review but if cases do not fall, the Welsh Government, working with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and Public Health Wales, will consider further measures.

Speaking at the Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff, Mr Gething, said: “We have seen a rapid rise in cases in Rhondda Cynon Taf in a very short space of time, linked to people socialising indoors and not following social distancing guidelines.

“We now have evidence of wider community transmission in the borough, which means we need to take urgent action to control and, ultimately, reduce the spread of the virus and protect people’s health.

“We need the help of everyone across Wales to prevent the increasing and onward spread of coronavirus. We can bring coronavirus under control if everyone pulls together and follows the rules we have put in place. They are there to protect you, your family, and your community.

“Coronavirus has not gone away. It is still circulating in communities across Wales. Its vital people stick to the rules.”

Public Health Wales figures from Tuesday revealed 4.3 per cent of tests taken in Rhondda Cynon Taf returned positive - the highest positivity rate in Wales.

Contact tracing teams have been able to trace about half of the cases back to a series of clusters in the borough. The rest are linked to community transmission.

There are a number of clusters in Rhondda Cynon Taf – two of which Mr Gething said were significant.

One is associated with a rugby club and pub in the lower Rhondda and the other with a club outing to the Doncaster races, which stopped off at a series of pubs on the way.