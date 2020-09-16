SIXTY-three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, including a further 36 in Caerphilly county borough, and 15 in Newport.

They are among 199 new cases across Wales, which also include 52 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, which is due to follow neighbouring Caerphilly into a local lockdown tomorrow evening.

This is the 10th day in a row in which new confirmed cases have topped 100, but today's figure is the largest single day increase since case numbers began rising again towards the end of August.

All five council areas in Gwent had new cases confirmed today. In Blaenau Gwent there are seven, in Torfaen three, and in Monmouthshire two.

There have been almost 200 cases confirmed in Rhondda Cynon Taf in the past week, and that area now has a case rate during the past week - 82.1 per 100,00 population - that is almost on a par with Caerphilly (83.4).

Newport (47.8 per 100,000) has the third highest case rate in Wales during the past week.

The highest proportion of positive coronavirus tests in the past week has been in Rhondda Cynon Taf (5.1 per cent), meaning around one in every 20 people tested get a positive result.

In Caerphilly in the last seven days it has been four per cent, or one positive result in every 25 tests. In Newport, it has been 3.7 per cent

According to Public Health Wales, the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic now stands at 19,880, but it 10 days since a confirmed coronavirus-related death in Wales, total remaining at 1,597.

The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows (Gwent council areas in bold):

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 52

Caerphilly - 36

Newport - 15

Cardiff - 14

Flintshire - 10

Bridgend - nine

Merthyr Tydfil - eight

Swansea - eight

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Gwynedd - six

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Conwy - four

Denbigh shire - four

Neath Port Talbot - four

Torfaen - three

Anglesey - three

Powys - three

Monmouthshire - two

Wrexham - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Carmarthenshire - one

Unknown location - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.