HEALTH Minister Vaughan Gething has said there are signs for "cautious optimism" as a result of the localised lockdown in Caerphilly.

The local authority became the first in Wales to be made subject of a localised lockdown on Tuesday, September 8, when a spike in cases saw the seven day rate of infection rise to 55.4 per 100,000 population.

In the last seven days, Caerphilly has recorded 151 new case - a rate of 83.4 per 100,000 population - from 3,,779 tests.

Speaking at the Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff on Wednesday, Mr Gething said although the numbers were still high, there were signs to show the curve was flattening in the borough.

"While still in early days, there are some grounds for cautious optimism," he said.

"We've seen a small fall in both the seven-day rate in new cases and the positivity rate, although these do remain high.

"The police have also reported very high levels of compliance with the restrictions.

"I want to thank everyone living in the area for their help over the last week and for the support we've seen from public services within Caerphilly borough.

"It's only by working together we will be able to reduce coronavirus, protect ourselves and our loved ones, and keep Wales safe."